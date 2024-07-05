Previous
Poppy by seattlite
Photo 3624

Poppy

This standout poppy caught my eye last week during a walk around the hood. Hence, a quick shot.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Love the simplicity and contrast with the green.
July 5th, 2024  
