Photo 3624
Poppy
This standout poppy caught my eye last week during a walk around the hood. Hence, a quick shot.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Kerry McCarthy
Love the simplicity and contrast with the green.
July 5th, 2024
