Photo 3314
Photo 3314
Sunflower
Another sunflower photo taken at what I call Sunflower Corner which is located about a mile south of my home. This shot was taken last month.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
3
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3320
photos
186
followers
196
following
907% complete
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
3314
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully composed
August 15th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Immense beauty. Fav.
August 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
August 15th, 2023
