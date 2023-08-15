Previous
Sunflower by seattlite
Sunflower

Another sunflower photo taken at what I call Sunflower Corner which is located about a mile south of my home. This shot was taken last month.
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully composed
August 15th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Immense beauty. Fav.
August 15th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
August 15th, 2023  
