Photo 3407
Painted Sky
The sky was a divine piece of artwork from on high. This shot was taken last week at Lowman Park.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3413
photos
183
followers
195
following
Views
2
Album
365
