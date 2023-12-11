Previous
Mallard Female Duck by seattlite
Photo 3422

Mallard Female Duck

Just another duck shot taken at Green Lake earlier this month.
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
937% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Marvelous close up
December 11th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
December 11th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
December 11th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful close up shot.
December 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise