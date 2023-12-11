Sign up
Previous
Photo 3422
Mallard Female Duck
Just another duck shot taken at Green Lake earlier this month.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
4
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3428
photos
184
followers
193
following
937% complete
3415
3416
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Marvelous close up
December 11th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
December 11th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
December 11th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful close up shot.
December 11th, 2023
