Late Winter by seattlite
Late Winter

The light and tones of late winter. This shot was taken at Lowman Park Beach a couple of days ago.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
gorgeous capture of these silvery layers and tones.
March 3rd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Love that special magical light.
March 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A nice capture
March 3rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and such pretty lighting.
March 3rd, 2024  
