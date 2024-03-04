Previous
Harlequin Ducks by seattlite
Harlequin Ducks

Two male harlequin ducks were paddling around Puget Sound when I took this shot at Lincoln Park last week.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Linda Godwin
How wonderful to be able to see this in person! Their pattern is so beautiful
March 4th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely shot
March 4th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Very cute.
March 4th, 2024  
