Previous
Photo 3504
Harlequin Ducks
Two male harlequin ducks were paddling around Puget Sound when I took this shot at Lincoln Park last week.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
3
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3510
photos
187
followers
194
following
960% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Linda Godwin
How wonderful to be able to see this in person! Their pattern is so beautiful
March 4th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot
March 4th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cute.
March 4th, 2024
