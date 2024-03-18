Previous
Blooms by seattlite
Photo 3518

Blooms

This shot was taken at Green Lake last week.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Gorgeous blooms beautifully captured.
March 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful spring blossom - the flowering currant is also full of perfumw ! fav
March 18th, 2024  
