Tree Blossoms by seattlite
Tree Blossoms

I love spring. This shot was taken a few days ago while walking up to WS Nursery.
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Kerry McCarthy ace
Just a perfect photo to express spring!
March 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very dainty, I love tree blossoms
March 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful blossoms, wonderful dof too.
March 30th, 2024  
