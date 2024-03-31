Sign up
Previous
Photo 3530
Easter Sunday 2024
A Blessed Easter to all. This is a photo taken last week of Lincoln Park's west-facing beach.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
3
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3536
photos
188
followers
194
following
967% complete
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
3528
3529
3530
12
3
365
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is lovely. Happy Easter to you, also!
March 31st, 2024
Vesna
Happy Easter!
March 31st, 2024
Linda Godwin
Easter Blessings. Love the curve
March 31st, 2024
