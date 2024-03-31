Previous
Easter Sunday 2024 by seattlite
Easter Sunday 2024

A Blessed Easter to all. This is a photo taken last week of Lincoln Park's west-facing beach.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely. Happy Easter to you, also!
March 31st, 2024  
Vesna
Happy Easter!
March 31st, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Easter Blessings. Love the curve
March 31st, 2024  
