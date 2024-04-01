Previous
Rainy Day Magnolia by seattlite
Rainy Day Magnolia

This shot was taken a week or so ago on a rainy day walk around the hood.
1st April 2024

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
April 1st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture & bokeh.
April 1st, 2024  
