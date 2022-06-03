Previous
Haworth YHA by shannejw
Photo 758

Haworth YHA

Coincidentally, I took this picture on Saturday, but it was the sight that greeted us as we went up to our room in the YHA at Haworth on Friday. We were backpacking, so dumping bags and then running out to find food, which meant I waited until Saturday evening to get the shot. The building is an amazing old mill owner's house above Haworth, which we have stayed in before, but I'm not sure we will be going back as my daughter found the stairs a bit much.

I had chosen it as my picture of the day for Friday before I realised that this week's 52 week challenge is glass.
