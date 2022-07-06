Snail's Eye View

looking up at the underside of giant hogweed, which is often covered with snails (but not while it's so dry). It's a huge umbellifer with a sap that burns in sunlight, so something to be wary of, but is often covered with insects. Round here there, before it was cut at the wrong time of year, you can tell whether it has been eaten by muntjac or fallow deer from the height of the remaining stalks.



Tagged for the Make 30 photos challenge of snail's eye view and the theme of a different perspective. Stormy looking sky here too.



