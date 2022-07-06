Previous
Snail's Eye View by shannejw
Snail's Eye View

looking up at the underside of giant hogweed, which is often covered with snails (but not while it's so dry). It's a huge umbellifer with a sap that burns in sunlight, so something to be wary of, but is often covered with insects. Round here there, before it was cut at the wrong time of year, you can tell whether it has been eaten by muntjac or fallow deer from the height of the remaining stalks.

Tagged for the Make 30 photos challenge of snail's eye view and the theme of a different perspective. Stormy looking sky here too.

6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Shanne

@shannejw
Helen Jane ace
The snails view ensures that this plant lives up to its name. Looks like a number of palm trees tadiating from a big pole! Always good to get a new angle on something.
July 6th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
I’ve heard that those are nasty plants so surprised that there are animals that can eat it.
July 6th, 2022  
