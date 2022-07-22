reducing plastic

The 52 week challenge for week 29 is product placement - and this is a photo of the reusable lolly moulds we bought when we were horrified by how much plastic we recorded in the Big Plastic Count, as the number of bags around lollies was a significant proportion of our count. My daughter finds they help bring her angioaedema down.



This is sort of one of the recipes that came with the moulds - a yoghurt and muesli mix, but using gluten free muesli and flavoured, dairy free yoghurt.



Thank you for looking and any comments you make. I prefer to spend time looking at your pictures rather than thanking you individually below.