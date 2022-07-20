longhorn

This is one of the Epping Forest long horns, seen up close and personal on a Cow Walk put on from the centre next to the Queen Elizabeth Hunting Lodge. The horns have been cropped to prevent irritation.



The walk was definitely worth doing, learned a lot about the cows, which are allowed to roam freely within electronic boundaries - you can just see the chain holding the device that keeps the cows within the invisible fence. Apparently Epping Forest this year is all about the year of the cow.



