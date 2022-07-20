Previous
longhorn by shannejw
longhorn

This is one of the Epping Forest long horns, seen up close and personal on a Cow Walk put on from the centre next to the Queen Elizabeth Hunting Lodge. The horns have been cropped to prevent irritation.

The walk was definitely worth doing, learned a lot about the cows, which are allowed to roam freely within electronic boundaries - you can just see the chain holding the device that keeps the cows within the invisible fence. Apparently Epping Forest this year is all about the year of the cow.

Thank you for looking and any comments you make. I prefer to spend time looking at your pictures rather than thanking you individually below.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Shanne

@shannejw
