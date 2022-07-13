Previous
lines by shannejw
Photo 790

lines

Sorry, mad catch up starting with the 52 week challenge, and this is week 28, perspective. It was taken in the week, for this, but I got busy.

This is one of the telegraph poles down a nearby road, possibly the one the man was climbing a week or so ago.

13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Shanne

@shannejw
Reviewing where I am after hoping to complete a full 365 in 2018 and failing, I have put all the photographs into one album, so...
216% complete

