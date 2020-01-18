Previous
What is it #8 by shutterbug49
Photo 410

What is it #8

This macro-guess challenge is quite addictive.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Friendship bracelet?
January 18th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A bag handle /strap !
January 18th, 2020  
