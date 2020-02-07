Previous
Next
B&W Nature 7 by shutterbug49
Photo 430

B&W Nature 7

Nandina is actually vibrant red and yellow right now. I like the way it catches the light.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
117% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful lighting and details.
February 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise