Photo 436
B&W Architecture 5
This is our community center where we meet for fitness and lifelong learning classes, parties, community meetings and organizing. It is busy all the time. Tonight we have WAG (wine appreciation group) with the theme Wine and Roses.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
4
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
597
photos
87
followers
51
following
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love the lighting. Beautiful night shot.
February 13th, 2020
Rainey Day
Great night shot!
February 13th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
What a great facility! Nice shot too
February 13th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice night shot. Sounds like the hub of the community!
February 13th, 2020
