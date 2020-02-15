Previous
B&W Architecture 6 by shutterbug49
Photo 438

B&W Architecture 6

This is our front door.
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely B&W shot.
February 15th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great shot
February 15th, 2020  
Anne ace
Lovely, works well in b & w
February 15th, 2020  
