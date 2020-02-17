Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 440
B&W Still Life 2
Not what’s meant by still life, I know. Hubby loves to cook, but tax season is hitting him hard so he literally fell asleep amidst the bustle of a group of friends putting dinner out. He loves to cook so this is UNUSUAL for him.
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
601
photos
89
followers
51
following
120% complete
View this month »
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
440
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great candid capture. He probably wasn't happy with you taking his picture while he was asleep. LOL
February 17th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
@mittens
But he looks so relaxed and peaceful....that’s why I thought it was a different kind of “still life”.
February 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close