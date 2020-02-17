Previous
B&W Still Life 2

Not what’s meant by still life, I know. Hubby loves to cook, but tax season is hitting him hard so he literally fell asleep amidst the bustle of a group of friends putting dinner out. He loves to cook so this is UNUSUAL for him.
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

@shutterbug49
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great candid capture. He probably wasn't happy with you taking his picture while he was asleep. LOL
February 17th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
@mittens But he looks so relaxed and peaceful....that’s why I thought it was a different kind of “still life”.
February 17th, 2020  
