Previous
Next
B&W high low key 7 by shutterbug49
Photo 452

B&W high low key 7

Last FOR challenge for this year. Thank you @olivetreeann for hosting this. I have enjoyed it and I really liked the weekly themes. They were an extra little push, especially high key/low key.
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
123% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise