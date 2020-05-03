Sign up
Photo 515
Half 3
The park has yellow and red benches. I tried to put them together. When I could not line them up I decided to just make a red copy of the bench and flip it and then put the two together.
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
3
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
697
photos
96
followers
44
following
Tags
mayhalf20
Jean
ace
nice job!
May 3rd, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Well done!
May 3rd, 2020
Corinne
ace
Well done!
May 3rd, 2020
