Half 2 by shutterbug49
Photo 514

Half 2

Celebration! After 7 weeks, we finally found TP. 7 weeks ago we didn’t need it and just noticed the empty shelf. 2 weeks ago we were starting to get a bit concerned. Just in the nick of time we got 12 rolls.
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Kathryn ace
Congratulations! I still haven't seen any in the stores, though we did "score" two rolls of paper towels the other day. Weird, isn't it.
May 2nd, 2020  
KWind ace
Great shot! I was in the same situation. I had lots when the world was going crazy but now we're on our last rolls. Luckily I found some yesterday! I couldn't find paper towels though!!
May 2nd, 2020  
