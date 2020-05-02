Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 514
Half 2
Celebration! After 7 weeks, we finally found TP. 7 weeks ago we didn’t need it and just noticed the empty shelf. 2 weeks ago we were starting to get a bit concerned. Just in the nick of time we got 12 rolls.
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
696
photos
96
followers
44
following
140% complete
View this month »
507
508
509
510
511
512
513
514
Latest from all albums
508
509
161
510
511
512
513
514
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
1st May 2020 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
covid-19
,
half20
Kathryn
ace
Congratulations! I still haven't seen any in the stores, though we did "score" two rolls of paper towels the other day. Weird, isn't it.
May 2nd, 2020
KWind
ace
Great shot! I was in the same situation. I had lots when the world was going crazy but now we're on our last rolls. Luckily I found some yesterday! I couldn't find paper towels though!!
May 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close