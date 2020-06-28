Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 571
Thistle
This is an artichoke gone to seed. It is large. I don’t know how the stem holds it up. The blossom is bigger than my hand. The true color is truer to the bluish purple on the right, but I was playing with exposure and backgrounds.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
765
photos
102
followers
46
following
156% complete
View this month »
564
565
566
567
568
569
570
571
Latest from all albums
27
565
566
567
568
569
570
571
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild2020
Kaylynn
Amazing
June 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close