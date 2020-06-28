Previous
Thistle by shutterbug49
Thistle

This is an artichoke gone to seed. It is large. I don’t know how the stem holds it up. The blossom is bigger than my hand. The true color is truer to the bluish purple on the right, but I was playing with exposure and backgrounds.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Kaylynn
Amazing
June 28th, 2020  
