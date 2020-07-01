Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 574
Almost normal - Birthday party covid-19 style
A friend in our community had her 85th birthday today. 100s of cars lined up to wish her the best. It was organized as a surprise. It was wonderful feeling like a community again.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
768
photos
101
followers
46
following
157% complete
View this month »
567
568
569
570
571
572
573
574
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a wonderful community you have, the birthday girl must have been thrilled.
July 1st, 2020
Jane Armstrong
ace
What a lovely idea. A sight to behold!
July 1st, 2020
Babs
ace
What a lovely idea.
July 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close