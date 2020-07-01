Previous
Almost normal - Birthday party covid-19 style by shutterbug49
Almost normal - Birthday party covid-19 style

A friend in our community had her 85th birthday today. 100s of cars lined up to wish her the best. It was organized as a surprise. It was wonderful feeling like a community again.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Diana ace
What a wonderful community you have, the birthday girl must have been thrilled.
July 1st, 2020  
Jane Armstrong ace
What a lovely idea. A sight to behold!
July 1st, 2020  
Babs ace
What a lovely idea.
July 1st, 2020  
