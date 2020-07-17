Previous
Roses lining the sidewalk by shutterbug49
Roses lining the sidewalk

These small roses are starting to die back now, but I found this still vibrant brunch. I was glad for the cheer as we are back under lockdown again.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Shutterbug

Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and beautiful colors.
July 17th, 2020  
