Previous
Next
Photo 592
SOOC on a walk
I felt compelled to walk some place different yesterday so I went to the community next to mine. They have a golf course and also a small open area. I was surprised that my phone camera put rays on the sun.
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
1
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
786
photos
104
followers
49
following
585
586
587
588
589
590
591
592
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
18th July 2020 10:03am
Diana
ace
That is so amazing, I cannot even get them with my camera! Looks like a lovely golf course.
July 19th, 2020
