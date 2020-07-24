Previous
Marathon Iris by shutterbug49
Photo 597

Marathon Iris

My encore iris is now a marathon iris. Bloomed in April, came back in June and it still going strong. Here are two new buds from yesterday.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Diana ace
How lucky you are, they are gorgeous.
July 24th, 2020  
