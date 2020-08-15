Sign up
Photo 619
What is it #15
Many of you got yesterday's challenge. It is my yoga mat with my balance ball at the end. I didn't do down dog to take it but did get on the ground and turned my iphone upside down to get the lens as close to the mat as possible.
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
