Previous
Next
What is it #15 by shutterbug49
Photo 619

What is it #15

Many of you got yesterday’s challenge. It is my yoga mat with my balance ball at the end. I didn’t do down dog to take it but did get on the ground and turned my iphone upside down to get the lens as close to the mat as possible.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
169% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise