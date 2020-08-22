Sign up
Photo 626
What is it #22
This is a composite. Yesterday’s photo was the digital display on the same coffee maker from earlier in the month. The 10 is for 10 ounces of water to pour through the coffee grounds.
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
832
photos
106
followers
49
following
171% complete
View this month »
Tags
abstractaug2020
