What is it #22 by shutterbug49
Photo 626

What is it #22

This is a composite. Yesterday’s photo was the digital display on the same coffee maker from earlier in the month. The 10 is for 10 ounces of water to pour through the coffee grounds.
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

