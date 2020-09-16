Previous
Landscape #3 by shutterbug49
Landscape #3

I found it easy to play with the vibrant colors of flowers. Playing with this landscape seems like I am mucking up nature’s painting. Here I am trying to make daytime night.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
moni kozi
i sort of like it this way too. it is gloomy and apocalyptic, but it is very captivating
September 16th, 2020  
