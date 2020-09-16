Sign up
Photo 651
Landscape #3
I found it easy to play with the vibrant colors of flowers. Playing with this landscape seems like I am mucking up nature’s painting. Here I am trying to make daytime night.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
863
photos
109
followers
46
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
15th September 2020 4:52pm
moni kozi
i sort of like it this way too. it is gloomy and apocalyptic, but it is very captivating
September 16th, 2020
