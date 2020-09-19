Previous
Landscape #6 by shutterbug49
Landscape #6

I thought I was turning this into a sunset until I realized it is facing east, so here is my sunrise version. Yesterday one of the most influential women in American History died. Ruth Bader Ginsberg you will be missed.
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Sylvia du Toit
Fav beautiful scene.
September 19th, 2020  
