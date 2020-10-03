Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 668
New blooms
Last month we gave the Guerra a severe haircut. It has come back better than ever, also easier to photograph when the stems aren’t 3 ft long waving in the wind.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
1
0
ace
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
3rd October 2020 9:58am
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty and has benefited from his haircut !!
October 3rd, 2020
