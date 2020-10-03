Previous
New blooms by shutterbug49
Photo 668

New blooms

Last month we gave the Guerra a severe haircut. It has come back better than ever, also easier to photograph when the stems aren’t 3 ft long waving in the wind.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty and has benefited from his haircut !!
October 3rd, 2020  
