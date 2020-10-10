Sign up
Photo 675
light pattern
I loved the way the light came through the glass door and fell on the chair upholstery.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
890
photos
109
followers
48
following
184% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
9th October 2020 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jean
ace
This is a gorgeous abstract! pops on black
October 10th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
@jernst1779
Thanks, I hadn’t tried it on black.
October 10th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous ! love the colours and grain(textures )
October 10th, 2020
