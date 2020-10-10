Previous
Next
light pattern by shutterbug49
Photo 675

light pattern

I loved the way the light came through the glass door and fell on the chair upholstery.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
184% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jean ace
This is a gorgeous abstract! pops on black
October 10th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
@jernst1779 Thanks, I hadn’t tried it on black.
October 10th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous ! love the colours and grain(textures )
October 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise