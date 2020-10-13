Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 678
Light Rays
I liked the way the clouds seemed to emanate from the oak tree. If he were still with us my father would be 102 today. He did reach 90. In my heart always, Dad.
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
894
photos
109
followers
49
following
185% complete
View this month »
671
672
673
674
675
676
677
678
Latest from all albums
673
674
183
675
676
677
184
678
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
12th October 2020 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
Gorgeous sky
October 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close