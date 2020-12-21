Previous
Hubby at hobby by shutterbug49
Hubby at hobby

Jay is making whole wheat boules. A friend gave him a San Francisco sour dough starter earlier in the year and he has become a one man bakery. Our friends love it since we have to give most of it away.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

