Photo 747
Hubby at hobby
Jay is making whole wheat boules. A friend gave him a San Francisco sour dough starter earlier in the year and he has become a one man bakery. Our friends love it since we have to give most of it away.
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
966
photos
115
followers
52
following
204% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
20th December 2020 12:49pm
