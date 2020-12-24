Sign up
Photo 750
Merry Christmas, Stay Healthy, Happier New Year
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
And the same to you and yours Debbie!
December 24th, 2020
Anne
ace
Clever! Merry Christmas to you and yours too!
December 24th, 2020
