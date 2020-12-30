Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 756
Dwarf nectarine tree in the winter
I have posted a photo of it in the other seasons so I thought I would add a winter shot. What actually caught my attention was all the branches and their shadows on the wall behind the tree.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
975
photos
113
followers
51
following
207% complete
View this month »
749
750
751
752
753
754
755
756
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
30th December 2020 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
December 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close