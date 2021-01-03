Previous
Next
Open Space Photo Walk #1 by shutterbug49
Photo 760

Open Space Photo Walk #1

It is supposed to rain for the next few days, but today is beautiful. We went for a morning photo walk in one of our open space parks. I’m going to post photos from this walk for a couple of weeks.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
208% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise