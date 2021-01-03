Sign up
Photo 760
Open Space Photo Walk #1
It is supposed to rain for the next few days, but today is beautiful. We went for a morning photo walk in one of our open space parks. I’m going to post photos from this walk for a couple of weeks.
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
3rd January 2021 11:06am
