Photo 788
Spotted on afternoon walk
I loved this flower growing along the sidewalk. Last day of January. Hope I can get the vaccine in February. Looking forward to flash of red.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1008
photos
120
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
30th January 2021 1:45pm
