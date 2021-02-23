Previous
Next
Abstract 2 - repetition by shutterbug49
Photo 811

Abstract 2 - repetition

Original was created from a single ornamental grass.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
222% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
This is gorgeous Debbie, great processing.
February 23rd, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice effect.
February 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise