Photo 821
Blue Rose
Blue roses do exist, but I couldn’t find one. So this used the same technique as yesterday. I inverted a yellow rose then used SuperimposeX to reveal the natural look of the leaves.
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
rainbow2021
Wendy
ace
Very nice editing - it has that surreal look to it.
March 5th, 2021
