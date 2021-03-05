Previous
Blue Rose by shutterbug49
Blue roses do exist, but I couldn’t find one. So this used the same technique as yesterday. I inverted a yellow rose then used SuperimposeX to reveal the natural look of the leaves.
Wendy ace
Very nice editing - it has that surreal look to it.
March 5th, 2021  
