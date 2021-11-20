Previous
Hydroponic Garden by shutterbug49
Photo 1048

Hydroponic Garden

6 months ago, I planted the seed for this garden. For awhile as it grew from sprouts, I was posting the progress every Monday. So I thought I would show how it is doing after 6 months. The flower in the front was bumped off when I trimmed the roots.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
