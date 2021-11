Honkers at William B Pond

This man made fishing area is part of the American River Parkway. It is named for William B Pond who was instrumental in preserving this area. It is also unusual in that it has gentle paved and non-paved paths that allow handicapped access. The ramps in the foreground allow wheelchair access to the pond. I heard the honkers coming and was ready as they flew passed. My iphone only has 3X zoom, but I can see them and their shadows.