Photo 1055
Paperwhite is blooming
It seems early for the paperwhites to be blooming, but it is a nice surprise.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1301
photos
138
followers
55
following
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th November 2021 8:44am
Tags
iphone
Susan Wakely
ace
This is lovely with the added bonus of the droplets.
November 27th, 2021
