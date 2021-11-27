Previous
Paperwhite is blooming by shutterbug49
Paperwhite is blooming

It seems early for the paperwhites to be blooming, but it is a nice surprise.
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Susan Wakely ace
This is lovely with the added bonus of the droplets.
November 27th, 2021  
