Photo 1126
Quiet on the American River
I took this in the fall while hiking. At one point we have to cross a bridge across the American River, so I could get this shot shooting down. I used
@pdulis
method to get this effect. Here is his post:
https://365project.org/pdulis/fooling-around/2021-03-31
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
2
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1376
photos
143
followers
55
following
308% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
5th February 2022 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool looking image.
February 6th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Almost a snow scene !
February 6th, 2022
