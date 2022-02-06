Previous
Quiet on the American River by shutterbug49
Photo 1126

Quiet on the American River

I took this in the fall while hiking. At one point we have to cross a bridge across the American River, so I could get this shot shooting down. I used @pdulis method to get this effect. Here is his post: https://365project.org/pdulis/fooling-around/2021-03-31
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool looking image.
February 6th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Almost a snow scene !
February 6th, 2022  
