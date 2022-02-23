Sign up
Photo 1142
Gone to Seed
This was one of the first photos I took with my new iphone. I inverted it to b&w for the FOR challenge with lines.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
22nd February 2022 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great find and shot .. Good in b/w
February 23rd, 2022
