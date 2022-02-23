Previous
Gone to Seed by shutterbug49
Photo 1142

Gone to Seed

This was one of the first photos I took with my new iphone. I inverted it to b&w for the FOR challenge with lines.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

@shutterbug49
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great find and shot .. Good in b/w
February 23rd, 2022  
