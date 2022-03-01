Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1148
Orange #1
I have to get a whole new mindset. It was fun and challenging to do the b&w. I think I learned a lot about editing b&w. Now hopefully I can have a similar learning opportunity with color.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1399
photos
143
followers
58
following
314% complete
View this month »
1141
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th February 2022 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2022
Mariana Visser
beautiful
March 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close