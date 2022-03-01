Previous
Next
Orange #1 by shutterbug49
Photo 1148

Orange #1

I have to get a whole new mindset. It was fun and challenging to do the b&w. I think I learned a lot about editing b&w. Now hopefully I can have a similar learning opportunity with color.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
314% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mariana Visser
beautiful
March 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise