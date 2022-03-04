Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1151
Blue #1
I had to grab this blue from my archive. I’ll try to make a trip to the nursery to see if they have some blue. This came from a local iris farm. We planted it in our yard and it has propagated several more. It usually blooms in the summer.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1402
photos
144
followers
58
following
315% complete
View this month »
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
4th March 2022 7:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2022
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful iris
March 4th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Stunning!
March 4th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful blue shot.
March 4th, 2022
Diana
ace
Absolutely beautiful capture, I have to try and grow these.
March 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close