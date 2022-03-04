Previous
Next
Blue #1 by shutterbug49
Photo 1151

Blue #1

I had to grab this blue from my archive. I’ll try to make a trip to the nursery to see if they have some blue. This came from a local iris farm. We planted it in our yard and it has propagated several more. It usually blooms in the summer.
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
315% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Beautiful iris
March 4th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Stunning!
March 4th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful blue shot.
March 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
Absolutely beautiful capture, I have to try and grow these.
March 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise