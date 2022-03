Finished my week of playing with color. I’m glad I did. It forced me to use HSL sliders and curves which I now hope to be able to use in more subtle ways. On regular images. This is as far as I got on my rainbow last year because I had to go to the hospital with non-covid pneumonia. I have had a good recovery and looking forward to completing my rainbow this year. https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2021-03